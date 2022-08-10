Formula One Group (FWONK) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) has seen 5.69 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.50B, closed the recent trade at $68.28 per share which meant it gained $2.08 on the day or 3.14% during that session. The FWONK stock price is -4.23% off its 52-week high price of $71.17 and 31.06% above the 52-week low of $47.07. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.15 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.14 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Formula One Group (FWONK) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.25.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) trade information

Sporting 3.14% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/09/22 when the FWONK stock price touched $68.28 or saw a rise of 1.68%. Year-to-date, Formula One Group shares have moved 4.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) have changed 10.43%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.65 million shares shorted with days to cover at 11.9.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $69.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 1.04% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $55.00 while the price target rests at a high of $77.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -12.77% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 19.45% from the levels at last check today.

Formula One Group (FWONK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Formula One Group shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 7.05% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 146.34%, compared to 31.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 213.60% and 96.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 19.40%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $778.52 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $721.62 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $668 million and $787 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 16.50% for the current quarter and -8.30% for the next.

FWONK Dividends

Formula One Group is expected to release its next earnings report on November 05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.69% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 108.60% with a share float percentage of 111.60%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Formula One Group having a total of 584 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 23.78 million shares worth more than $1.63 billion. As of Mar 30, 2022, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 11.52% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 17.06 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.17 billion and represent 8.26% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.63% shares in the company for having 5.35 million shares of worth $367.48 million while later fund manager owns 4.96 million shares of worth $340.5 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.40% of company’s outstanding stock.