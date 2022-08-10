FaZe Holdings Inc. (FAZE) Has A Bright Growth Prospects For 2022

FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZE) has seen 12.35 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.54B, closed the last trade at $20.08 per share which meant it gained $5.98 on the day or 42.41% during that session. The FAZE stock price is 21.61% off its 52-week high price of $15.74 and 60.06% above the 52-week low of $8.02. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.2 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 566.77K shares.

FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZE) trade information

Sporting 42.41% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/09/22 when the FAZE stock price touched $20.08 or saw a rise of 2.33%. Year-to-date, FaZe Holdings Inc. shares have moved 98.42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 49.40%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZE) have changed 101.00%.

FaZe Holdings Inc. (FAZE) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 103.24% over the past 6 months.

FAZE Dividends

FaZe Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.47% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 16.11% with a share float percentage of 16.52%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with FaZe Holdings Inc. having a total of 76 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Cowen and Company, LLC with over 0.93 million shares worth more than $9.24 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Cowen and Company, LLC held 4.22% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Centiva Capital, LP, with the holding of over 0.9 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.94 million and represent 4.08% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Special Opportunities Fd and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.96% shares in the company for having 0.21 million shares of worth $2.11 million while later fund manager owns 55024.0 shares of worth $0.54 million as of May 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.25% of company’s outstanding stock.