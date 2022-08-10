Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (CLWT) Slumps 53.50%, A Gain For Bears

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) has a beta value of 0.82 and has seen 33.41 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.31M, closed the recent trade at $2.24 per share which meant it gained $0.78 on the day or 53.50% during that session. The CLWT stock price is -15.62% off its 52-week high price of $2.59 and 52.23% above the 52-week low of $1.07. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.13 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 44.06K shares.

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) trade information

Sporting 53.50% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/09/22 when the CLWT stock price touched $2.24 or saw a rise of 15.47%. Year-to-date, Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited shares have moved -28.93%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 15.87%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) have changed 30.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 68540.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 2.82.

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (CLWT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -9.47% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 33.80% over the past 5 years.

CLWT Dividends

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited is expected to release its next earnings report on December 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 59.25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.96% with a share float percentage of 12.17%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited having a total of 6 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 0.26 million shares worth more than $0.4 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Morgan Stanley held 3.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 96090.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.15 million and represent 1.24% of shares outstanding.