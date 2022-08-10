Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC) Gains 16.31%, Causing Bears To Win

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) has a beta value of -0.11 and has seen 1.13 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.11M, closed the last trade at $0.53 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 16.31% during that session. The ENSC stock price is -1220.75% off its 52-week high price of $7.00 and 26.42% above the 52-week low of $0.39. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.41 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.12 million shares.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) trade information

Sporting 16.31% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/09/22 when the ENSC stock price touched $0.53 or saw a rise of 10.17%. Year-to-date, Ensysce Biosciences Inc. shares have moved -88.65%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.37%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) have changed -12.93%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.62 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.28.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 86.75% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $4.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -654.72% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -654.72% from current levels.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Ensysce Biosciences Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -68.63% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 50.68%, compared to 1.20% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 3.40%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.1 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

ENSC Dividends

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 42.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 15.82% with a share float percentage of 27.45%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ensysce Biosciences Inc. having a total of 20 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are HG Vora Capital Management, LLC with over 2.46 million shares worth more than $2.81 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, HG Vora Capital Management, LLC held 6.75% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Anson Funds Management Lp, with the holding of over 1.88 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.14 million and represent 5.14% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.32% shares in the company for having 0.12 million shares of worth $0.13 million while later fund manager owns 62012.0 shares of worth $34770.0 as of May 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.17% of company’s outstanding stock.