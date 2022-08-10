D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) Outlook And Short Term Estimates

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) has seen 1.04 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $348.82M, closed the last trade at $1.07 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -5.31% during that session. The HEPS stock price is -1216.82% off its 52-week high price of $14.09 and 44.86% above the 52-week low of $0.59. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.59 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 822.85K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.75.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) trade information

Sporting -5.31% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/09/22 when the HEPS stock price touched $1.07 or saw a rise of 10.83%. Year-to-date, D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. shares have moved -43.98%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.46%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) have changed 37.18%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.02 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.52.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -45.41% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 49.30%, compared to -11.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 34.20% and 15.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 65.40%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3 billion for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.22 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $1.75 billion and $1.66 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 70.80% for the current quarter and 94.10% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -217.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -13.40%.

HEPS Dividends

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 76.47% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 20.15% with a share float percentage of 85.66%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. having a total of 61 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 16.16 million shares worth more than $36.68 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 5.65% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Genesis Investment Management, LLP, with the holding of over 9.35 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.69 million and represent 3.27% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Science & Technology Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Emerging Markets Stock Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.99% shares in the company for having 2.82 million shares of worth $6.4 million while later fund manager owns 2.49 million shares of worth $3.99 million as of Apr 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.87% of company’s outstanding stock.