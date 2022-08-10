Coupang Inc. (CPNG): What Are The Positives?

Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) has seen 4.85 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $33.73B, closed the last trade at $18.98 per share which meant it lost -$0.22 on the day or -1.15% during that session. The CPNG stock price is -110.01% off its 52-week high price of $39.86 and 52.69% above the 52-week low of $8.98. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.56 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 10.77 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Coupang Inc. (CPNG) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.12.

Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) trade information

Sporting -1.15% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/09/22 when the CPNG stock price touched $18.98 or saw a rise of 3.11%. Year-to-date, Coupang Inc. shares have moved -35.40%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.32%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) have changed 28.42%. Short interest in the company has seen 44.01 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.76.

Coupang Inc. (CPNG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Coupang Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -9.19% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 62.96%, compared to -11.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 7.70% and 47.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 16.40%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.18 billion for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.2 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $4.46 billion and $4.85 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 16.00% for the current quarter and 7.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -30.30% over the past 5 years.

CPNG Dividends

Coupang Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.86% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.56% with a share float percentage of 80.25%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Coupang Inc. having a total of 432 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD with over 461.16 million shares worth more than $8.15 billion. As of Mar 30, 2022, SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD held 29.05% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 136.96 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.42 billion and represent 8.63% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fundamental Investors Inc and Growth Fund Of America Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.65% shares in the company for having 42.14 million shares of worth $537.26 million while later fund manager owns 27.02 million shares of worth $344.54 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.70% of company’s outstanding stock.