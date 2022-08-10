Could Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (MDNA)’s Current Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) has a beta value of 0.37 and has seen 3.4 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $63.98M, closed the last trade at $0.95 per share which meant it lost -$0.83 on the day or -46.61% during that session. The MDNA stock price is -209.47% off its 52-week high price of $2.94 and 20.0% above the 52-week low of $0.76. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 81240.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 63.54K shares.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) trade information

Sporting -46.61% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/09/22 when the MDNA stock price touched $0.95 or saw a rise of 49.47%. Year-to-date, Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. shares have moved -41.72%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -39.87%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) have changed -19.49%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.15 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.37.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.78, which means that the shares’ value could jump 85.99% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.71 while the price target rests at a high of $11.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1057.89% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -185.26% from current levels.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (MDNA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -50.52% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 14.71%, compared to 1.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 40.00% and 41.70% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 1.60% over the past 5 years.

MDNA Dividends

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 10 and February 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 29.02% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.82% with a share float percentage of 9.61%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. having a total of 23 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are AIGH Capital Management LLC with over 2.27 million shares worth more than $2.91 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, AIGH Capital Management LLC held 4.04% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Worth Venture Partners, LLC, with the holding of over 0.57 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.73 million and represent 1.02% of shares outstanding.