Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Check Out

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) has seen 1.02 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $41.27M, closed the last trade at $0.99 per share which meant it lost -$0.09 on the day or -8.30% during that session. The CLVR stock price is -1152.53% off its 52-week high price of $12.40 and 9.09% above the 52-week low of $0.90. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.0 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.05 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.27.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) trade information

Sporting -8.30% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/09/22 when the CLVR stock price touched $0.99 or saw a rise of 9.17%. Year-to-date, Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. shares have moved -68.05%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.16%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) have changed -1.94%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.09 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.06.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.30, which means that the shares’ value could jump 70.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.40 while the price target rests at a high of $4.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -354.55% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -41.41% from current levels.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -51.45% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 52.00%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.47 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.87 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

CLVR Dividends

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 28 and April 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.13% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 18.43% with a share float percentage of 21.72%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. having a total of 51 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Farallon Capital Management Llc with over 2.44 million shares worth more than $6.07 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Farallon Capital Management Llc held 8.18% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Merlin Capital LLC, with the holding of over 1.09 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.07 million and represent 3.67% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Spinnaker ETF Tr-Cannabis ETF and ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF. As of May 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.43% shares in the company for having 1.02 million shares of worth $1.17 million while later fund manager owns 0.98 million shares of worth $2.43 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.28% of company’s outstanding stock.