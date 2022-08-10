Clearfield Inc. (CLFD): What Are The Positives?

Clearfield Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) has a beta value of 1.39 and has seen 3.03 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.46B, closed the last trade at $113.88 per share which meant it gained $3.41 on the day or 3.09% during that session. The CLFD stock price is -0.75% off its 52-week high price of $114.73 and 65.14% above the 52-week low of $39.70. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.53 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 209.90K shares.

Clearfield Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) trade information

Sporting 3.09% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/09/22 when the CLFD stock price touched $113.88 or saw a rise of 0.74%. Year-to-date, Clearfield Inc. shares have moved 34.90%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Clearfield Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) have changed 60.76%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.64 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.46.

Clearfield Inc. (CLFD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Clearfield Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 92.59% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 112.93%, compared to 20.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 28.30% and -6.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 53.20%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $56.2 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $57.2 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 20.30% over the past 5 years.

CLFD Dividends

Clearfield Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 20 and April 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Clearfield Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.51% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 46.10% with a share float percentage of 55.88%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Clearfield Inc. having a total of 189 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 0.8 million shares worth more than $52.13 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 5.80% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 0.59 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $38.49 million and represent 4.29% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.49% shares in the company for having 0.34 million shares of worth $22.35 million while later fund manager owns 0.26 million shares of worth $16.23 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.90% of company’s outstanding stock.