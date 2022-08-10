Cerus Corporation (CERS) Is Another Fantastic Bargain Stock

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) has a beta value of 1.07 and has seen 2.06 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $940.78M, closed the last trade at $5.09 per share which meant it lost -$0.14 on the day or -2.68% during that session. The CERS stock price is -58.35% off its 52-week high price of $8.06 and 14.73% above the 52-week low of $4.34. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.29 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.00 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cerus Corporation (CERS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.07.

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) trade information

Sporting -2.68% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/09/22 when the CERS stock price touched $5.09 or saw a rise of 14.17%. Year-to-date, Cerus Corporation shares have moved -25.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) have changed -8.94%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.7 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.97.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.40, which means that the shares’ value could jump 45.85% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7.50 while the price target rests at a high of $11.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -125.93% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -47.35% from current levels.

Cerus Corporation (CERS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cerus Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -2.49% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 21.88%, compared to 4.00% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 35.00%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $43.42 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $44.79 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 12.50% over the past 5 years.

CERS Dividends

Cerus Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between February 23 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.23% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.31% with a share float percentage of 86.09%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cerus Corporation having a total of 248 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 17.11 million shares worth more than $90.52 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, ARK Investment Management, LLC held 9.67% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC, with the holding of over 13.71 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $75.29 million and represent 7.75% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 6.42% shares in the company for having 11.35 million shares of worth $60.04 million while later fund manager owns 9.47 million shares of worth $43.77 million as of Apr 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 5.36% of company’s outstanding stock.