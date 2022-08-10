Centennial Resource Development Inc. (NASDAQ: CDEV) investors to reap big returns again

Centennial Resource Development Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) has a beta value of 4.92 and has seen 6.21 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.87B, closed the last trade at $6.64 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 1.53% during that session. The CDEV stock price is -46.08% off its 52-week high price of $9.70 and 41.27% above the 52-week low of $3.90. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.13 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 10.21 million shares.

Centennial Resource Development Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) trade information

Sporting 1.53% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/09/22 when the CDEV stock price touched $6.64 or saw a rise of 1.78%. Year-to-date, Centennial Resource Development Inc. shares have moved 11.04%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.22%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Centennial Resource Development Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) have changed 16.29%. Short interest in the company has seen 40.14 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.53.

Centennial Resource Development Inc. (CDEV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Centennial Resource Development Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -14.10% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 173.91%, compared to 32.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 577.80% and 341.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 96.80%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $389.89 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $452 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 18.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 118.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 6.00%.

CDEV Dividends

Centennial Resource Development Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 02 and May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Centennial Resource Development Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.03% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.55% with a share float percentage of 87.06%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Centennial Resource Development Inc. having a total of 303 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Riverstone Holdings LLC with over 68.86 million shares worth more than $555.69 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Riverstone Holdings LLC held 24.16% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is State Street Corporation, with the holding of over 18.43 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $148.7 million and represent 6.47% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.23% shares in the company for having 12.05 million shares of worth $72.06 million while later fund manager owns 5.42 million shares of worth $43.75 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.90% of company’s outstanding stock.