cbdMD Inc. (YCBD) Is A Great Bargain Stock To Take A Look At

cbdMD Inc. (AMEX:YCBD) has a beta value of 1.73 and has seen 1.43 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $36.45M, closed the last trade at $0.57 per share which meant it lost $0.0 on the day or -0.28% during that session. The YCBD stock price is -329.82% off its 52-week high price of $2.45 and 36.84% above the 52-week low of $0.36. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.14 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 253.54K shares.

cbdMD Inc. (AMEX:YCBD) trade information

Sporting -0.28% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/09/22 when the YCBD stock price touched $0.57 or saw a rise of 35.96%. Year-to-date, cbdMD Inc. shares have moved -47.37%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of cbdMD Inc. (AMEX:YCBD) have changed 43.90%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.78 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.91.

cbdMD Inc. (YCBD) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -39.81% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -8.30%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $10 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $10.5 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -1.10% over the past 5 years.

YCBD Dividends

cbdMD Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 07 and February 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

cbdMD Inc. (AMEX:YCBD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 31.85% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 16.13% with a share float percentage of 23.67%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with cbdMD Inc. having a total of 62 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. with over 1.6 million shares worth more than $0.7 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. held 2.69% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Merlin Capital LLC, with the holding of over 1.25 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.55 million and represent 2.11% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Spinnaker ETF Tr-Cannabis ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF. As of May 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.46% shares in the company for having 1.46 million shares of worth $1.01 million while later fund manager owns 1.31 million shares of worth $0.58 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.21% of company’s outstanding stock.