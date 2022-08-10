Bloom Energy Corporation Is A Buy Small Cap Stock: Analysts

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) has a beta value of 3.18 and has seen 2.6 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.19B, closed the last trade at $24.76 per share which meant it lost -$0.39 on the day or -1.55% during that session. The BE stock price is -49.47% off its 52-week high price of $37.01 and 53.68% above the 52-week low of $11.47. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.93 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.75 million shares.

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) trade information

Sporting -1.55% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/09/22 when the BE stock price touched $24.76 or saw a rise of 4.03%. Year-to-date, Bloom Energy Corporation shares have moved 12.90%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 15.70%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) have changed 38.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 16.7 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.13.

Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Bloom Energy Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 71.83% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 25.45%, compared to 20.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 26.10% and 100.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 16.70%.

14 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $229.69 million for the current quarter. 14 have an estimated revenue figure of $298.89 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $228.47 million and $240.71 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 0.50% for the current quarter and 24.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 18.50% over the past 5 years.

BE Dividends

Bloom Energy Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between April 11 and April 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.89% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 78.09% with a share float percentage of 79.59%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bloom Energy Corporation having a total of 449 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Ameriprise Financial, Inc. with over 21.47 million shares worth more than $518.39 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Ameriprise Financial, Inc. held 13.22% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 15.89 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $383.8 million and represent 9.79% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of May 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 6.26% shares in the company for having 10.16 million shares of worth $178.0 million while later fund manager owns 4.07 million shares of worth $98.36 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.51% of company’s outstanding stock.