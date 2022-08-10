BIMI International Medical Inc. (BIMI) Has Strong Growth Prospects Through 2022

BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) has a beta value of -0.22 and has seen 9.32 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $0.85M, closed the last trade at $0.56 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -8.68% during that session. The BIMI stock price is -2283.93% off its 52-week high price of $13.35 and 28.57% above the 52-week low of $0.40. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.9 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.90 million shares.

BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) trade information

Sporting -8.68% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/09/22 when the BIMI stock price touched $0.56 or saw a rise of 24.99%. Year-to-date, BIMI International Medical Inc. shares have moved -78.04%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.03%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) have changed -15.45%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.22 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.41.

BIMI International Medical Inc. (BIMI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -67.25% over the past 6 months.

BIMI Dividends

BIMI International Medical Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 30 and April 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 108.79% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 18.56% with a share float percentage of -211.05%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BIMI International Medical Inc. having a total of 8 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.17 million shares worth more than $0.23 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.16% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc., with the holding of over 72762.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.1 million and represent 0.07% of shares outstanding.