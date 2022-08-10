Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE: BLCO) Shocks Wall Street This Week With A 1.68% Stock Price Incline

Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE:BLCO) has seen 1.18 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.54B, closed the last trade at $15.76 per share which meant it gained $0.26 on the day or 1.68% during that session. The BLCO stock price is -28.17% off its 52-week high price of $20.20 and 22.59% above the 52-week low of $12.20. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.09 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.37 million shares.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE:BLCO) trade information

Sporting 1.68% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/09/22 when the BLCO stock price touched $15.76 or saw a rise of 1.13%. Year-to-date, Bausch + Lomb Corporation shares have moved -21.20%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.75%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE:BLCO) have changed -0.88%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.44 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.72.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation (BLCO) estimates and forecasts

BLCO Dividends

Bausch + Lomb Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE:BLCO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.26% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.79% with a share float percentage of 0.80%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bausch + Lomb Corporation having a total of 12 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Foundry Partners, LLC with over 0.28 million shares worth more than $4.25 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Foundry Partners, LLC held 0.08% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is River Road Asset Management, LLC, with the holding of over 0.14 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.15 million and represent 0.04% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are First Trust U.S. Equity Opportunities ETF and BlackRock Advantage Small Cap Core Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.12% shares in the company for having 0.43 million shares of worth $6.54 million while later fund manager owns 0.39 million shares of worth $6.68 million as of May 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.11% of company’s outstanding stock.