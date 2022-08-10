Analysts Are Recommending Hecla Mining Company (HL) As A Buy Candidate

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) has a beta value of 2.05 and has seen 4.59 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.53B, closed the last trade at $4.60 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -0.86% during that session. The HL stock price is -66.52% off its 52-week high price of $7.66 and 25.22% above the 52-week low of $3.44. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.32 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.26 million shares.

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) trade information

Sporting -0.86% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/09/22 when the HL stock price touched $4.60 or saw a rise of 5.54%. Year-to-date, Hecla Mining Company shares have moved -11.85%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.60%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) have changed 30.31%. Short interest in the company has seen 18.19 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.24.

Hecla Mining Company (HL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Hecla Mining Company shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -10.99% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -85.71%, compared to -7.80% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -4.60%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $190.65 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $184.99 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $219.29 million and $193.56 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -13.10% for the current quarter and -4.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -16.80% over the past 5 years.

HL Dividends

Hecla Mining Company is expected to release its next earnings report between February 16 and February 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.03 at a share yield of 0.65%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.65% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 66.54% with a share float percentage of 67.66%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hecla Mining Company having a total of 404 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 51.37 million shares worth more than $337.5 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.53% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Van Eck Associates Corporation, with the holding of over 50.45 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $331.47 million and represent 9.36% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 5.30% shares in the company for having 28.56 million shares of worth $111.96 million while later fund manager owns 19.89 million shares of worth $77.98 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.69% of company’s outstanding stock.