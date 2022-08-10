An In-Depth Look At The Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) Stock

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) has a beta value of 1.30 and has seen 2.62 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.85B, closed the last trade at $17.02 per share which meant it lost -$0.42 on the day or -2.41% during that session. The DVAX stock price is -25.68% off its 52-week high price of $21.39 and 57.34% above the 52-week low of $7.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.18 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.96 million shares.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) trade information

Sporting -2.41% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/09/22 when the DVAX stock price touched $17.02 or saw a rise of 2.41%. Year-to-date, Dynavax Technologies Corporation shares have moved 20.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 22.53%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) have changed 19.52%. Short interest in the company has seen 19.38 million shares shorted with days to cover at 10.68.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Dynavax Technologies Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 33.49% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 163.16%, compared to 1.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 1,000.00% and 225.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 46.50%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $150.99 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $173.43 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $41.59 million and $108.27 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 263.00% for the current quarter and 60.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 16.90% over the past 5 years.

DVAX Dividends

Dynavax Technologies Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between February 23 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.29% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.56% with a share float percentage of 82.80%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Dynavax Technologies Corporation having a total of 291 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Federated Hermes, Inc. with over 16.54 million shares worth more than $179.27 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Federated Hermes, Inc. held 13.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is State Street Corporation, with the holding of over 8.5 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $92.13 million and represent 6.73% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 6.60% shares in the company for having 8.33 million shares of worth $104.93 million while later fund manager owns 8.31 million shares of worth $73.4 million as of Apr 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 6.58% of company’s outstanding stock.