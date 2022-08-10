An In-Depth Look At Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD)

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) has a beta value of 0.96 and has seen 2.9 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.11B, closed the last trade at $12.36 per share which meant it lost -$0.18 on the day or -1.44% during that session. The FOLD stock price is -2.99% off its 52-week high price of $12.73 and 52.18% above the 52-week low of $5.91. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.55 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.76 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.22.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) trade information

Sporting -1.44% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/09/22 when the FOLD stock price touched $12.36 or saw a rise of 2.91%. Year-to-date, Amicus Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved 7.01%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 24.10%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) have changed 11.25%. Short interest in the company has seen 21.75 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.78.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.60, which means that the shares’ value could jump 15.34% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $20.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -61.81% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 19.09% from current levels.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Amicus Therapeutics Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 33.48% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 5.43%, compared to 1.20% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 16.20%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $85.89 million for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $90.7 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $73.39 million and $79.55 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 17.00% for the current quarter and 14.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 9.10% over the past 5 years.

FOLD Dividends

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 28 and March 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.63% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 111.76% with a share float percentage of 112.47%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Amicus Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 316 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Perceptive Advisors Llc with over 27.56 million shares worth more than $260.95 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Perceptive Advisors Llc held 9.84% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wellington Management Group, LLP, with the holding of over 26.62 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $252.08 million and represent 9.50% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.06% shares in the company for having 8.58 million shares of worth $92.1 million while later fund manager owns 8.18 million shares of worth $77.44 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.92% of company’s outstanding stock.