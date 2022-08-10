An Analysis Of Xometry Inc. (XMTR) Stock

Xometry Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) has seen 0.86 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.97B, closed the recent trade at $53.00 per share which meant it gained $11.06 on the day or 26.37% during that session. The XMTR stock price is -52.26% off its 52-week high price of $80.70 and 49.79% above the 52-week low of $26.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.4 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 452.04K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Xometry Inc. (XMTR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.3.

Xometry Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) trade information

Sporting 26.37% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/09/22 when the XMTR stock price touched $53.00 or saw a rise of 4.49%. Year-to-date, Xometry Inc. shares have moved -18.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.15%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Xometry Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) have changed 17.38%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.87 million shares shorted with days to cover at 11.32.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $46.83, which means that the shares’ value could drop -13.18% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $30.00 while the price target rests at a high of $60.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -13.21% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 43.4% from the levels at last check today.

Xometry Inc. (XMTR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Xometry Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -5.94% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 51.18%, compared to 16.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 79.50% and 20.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 81.90%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $93.08 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $103.09 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

XMTR Dividends

Xometry Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Xometry Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 93.23% with a share float percentage of 104.52%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Xometry Inc. having a total of 166 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 6.63 million shares worth more than $243.62 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 14.96% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Highland Management Partners 9 LLC, with the holding of over 4.12 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $139.73 million and represent 9.30% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Smallcap World Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 7.51% shares in the company for having 3.33 million shares of worth $122.26 million while later fund manager owns 2.14 million shares of worth $78.63 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 4.83% of company’s outstanding stock.