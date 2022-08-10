Alteryx Inc. (AYX): What Are The Positives?

Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX) has a beta value of 0.73 and has seen 0.72 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.24B, closed the recent trade at $67.48 per share which meant it gained $4.3 on the day or 6.81% during that session. The AYX stock price is -20.48% off its 52-week high price of $81.30 and 35.61% above the 52-week low of $43.45. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.22 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 788.06K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Alteryx Inc. (AYX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 18 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.6.

Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX) trade information

Sporting 6.81% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/09/22 when the AYX stock price touched $67.48 or saw a rise of 1.0%. Year-to-date, Alteryx Inc. shares have moved 4.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 24.94%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX) have changed 24.74%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.82 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.91.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $75.69, which means that the shares’ value could jump 10.85% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $55.00 while the price target rests at a high of $127.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -88.2% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 18.49% from the levels at last check today.

Alteryx Inc. (AYX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Alteryx Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 19.70% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -218.75%, compared to 1.90% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 37.00%.

15 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $161.02 million for the current quarter. 15 have an estimated revenue figure of $173.87 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -37.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -624.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 1.00%.

AYX Dividends

Alteryx Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 02 and May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.67% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.60% with a share float percentage of 88.97%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Alteryx Inc. having a total of 402 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital World Investors with over 8.03 million shares worth more than $574.38 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Capital World Investors held 13.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 5.52 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $394.99 million and represent 9.13% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 5.75% shares in the company for having 3.47 million shares of worth $248.44 million while later fund manager owns 2.09 million shares of worth $101.36 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.46% of company’s outstanding stock.