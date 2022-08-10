Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) Short-Term Forecasts And Estimates

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has a beta value of 0.72 and has seen 1.12 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $27.48B, closed the last trade at $223.37 per share which meant it lost -$7.37 on the day or -3.19% during that session. The ALNY stock price is -3.65% off its 52-week high price of $231.53 and 47.36% above the 52-week low of $117.58. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.9 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.00 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 10 out of 26 have rated it as a Hold, with 15 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.72.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) trade information

Sporting -3.19% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/09/22 when the ALNY stock price touched $223.37 or saw a rise of 3.52%. Year-to-date, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved 31.72%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 57.34%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) have changed 48.02%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.99 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.59.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $226.78, which means that the shares’ value could jump 1.5% from current levels. The projected low price target is $135.00 while the price target rests at a high of $430.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -92.51% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 39.56% from current levels.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 50.27% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -13.06%, compared to 1.20% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 27.80%.

18 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $287.76 million for the current quarter. 18 have an estimated revenue figure of $332.36 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $218.69 million and $258.54 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 31.60% for the current quarter and 28.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -8.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 3.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 7.86%.

ALNY Dividends

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 27 and May 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.51% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 99.25% with a share float percentage of 99.76%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 697 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 16.05 million shares worth more than $2.62 billion. As of Mar 30, 2022, FMR, LLC held 13.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 10.83 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.77 billion and represent 8.96% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.56% shares in the company for having 5.51 million shares of worth $804.36 million while later fund manager owns 5.04 million shares of worth $671.99 million as of Apr 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 4.17% of company’s outstanding stock.