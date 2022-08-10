Addex Therapeutics Ltd (ADXN) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) has seen 1.01 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.45M, closed the last trade at $1.40 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 7.69% during that session. The ADXN stock price is -634.29% off its 52-week high price of $10.28 and 38.57% above the 52-week low of $0.86. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.52 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.90 million shares.

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) trade information

Sporting 7.69% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/09/22 when the ADXN stock price touched $1.40 or saw a rise of 9.68%. Year-to-date, Addex Therapeutics Ltd shares have moved -77.74%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 28.44%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) have changed 29.16%. Short interest in the company has seen 1820.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 82.5% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.00 while the price target rests at a high of $15.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -971.43% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 28.57% from current levels.

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (ADXN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Addex Therapeutics Ltd shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -73.68% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 30.17%, compared to 11.40% for the industry.

ADXN Dividends

Addex Therapeutics Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 17.39% with a share float percentage of 17.39%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Addex Therapeutics Ltd having a total of 6 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Armistice Capital, LLC with over 0.57 million shares worth more than $0.8 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Armistice Capital, LLC held 5.22% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Caxton Corporation, with the holding of over 0.27 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.37 million and represent 2.44% of shares outstanding.