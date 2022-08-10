A Great Bargain Stock You Could Consider Is Graybug Vision Inc. (GRAY)

Graybug Vision Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) has seen 13.01 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $25.25M, closed the last trade at $1.17 per share which meant it gained $0.2 on the day or 20.97% during that session. The GRAY stock price is -284.62% off its 52-week high price of $4.50 and 38.46% above the 52-week low of $0.72. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.1 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 328.90K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Graybug Vision Inc. (GRAY) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.4.

Graybug Vision Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) trade information

Sporting 20.97% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/09/22 when the GRAY stock price touched $1.17 or saw a rise of 18.75%. Year-to-date, Graybug Vision Inc. shares have moved -36.07%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 25.54%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Graybug Vision Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) have changed 9.35%. Short interest in the company has seen 68130.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.08.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.13, which means that the shares’ value could jump 62.62% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.00 while the price target rests at a high of $5.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -327.35% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -70.94% from current levels.

Graybug Vision Inc. (GRAY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Graybug Vision Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -10.69% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -2.37%, compared to 1.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -11.10% and -7.90% for the next quarter.

GRAY Dividends

Graybug Vision Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 02 and March 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Graybug Vision Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.27% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 51.54% with a share float percentage of 56.19%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Graybug Vision Inc. having a total of 32 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) with over 5.28 million shares worth more than $6.5 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) held 24.72% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Orbimed Advisors LLC., with the holding of over 4.16 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.12 million and represent 19.49% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.65% shares in the company for having 0.35 million shares of worth $0.43 million while later fund manager owns 0.13 million shares of worth $0.15 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.59% of company’s outstanding stock.