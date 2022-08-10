-3.48% Fall Drives Post Holdings Inc. (POST) Into Becoming A Interest-Loosing Stock For Investors

Post Holdings Inc. (NYSE:POST) has a beta value of 0.62 and has seen 1.67 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.34B, closed the recent trade at $87.16 per share which meant it lost -$3.14 on the day or -3.48% during that session. The POST stock price is -4.96% off its 52-week high price of $91.48 and 29.25% above the 52-week low of $61.67. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.36 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 436.43K shares.

Post Holdings Inc. (NYSE:POST) trade information

Sporting -3.48% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/09/22 when the POST stock price touched $87.16 or saw a rise of 4.72%. Year-to-date, Post Holdings Inc. shares have moved 22.42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Post Holdings Inc. (NYSE:POST) have changed 9.04%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.65 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.21.

Post Holdings Inc. (POST) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Post Holdings Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 33.07% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -28.87%, compared to 3.50% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -6.50%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.49 billion for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.44 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 52.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -39.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -0.40%.

POST Dividends

Post Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on August 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Post Holdings Inc. (NYSE:POST)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.04% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 99.56% with a share float percentage of 110.67%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Post Holdings Inc. having a total of 418 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Route One Investment Company, L.P. with over 7.0 million shares worth more than $611.82 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Route One Investment Company, L.P. held 11.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 5.26 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $459.43 million and represent 8.80% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Touchstone Funds Group Tr-Touchstone Mid-Cap Fd and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.93% shares in the company for having 1.75 million shares of worth $153.18 million while later fund manager owns 1.61 million shares of worth $140.98 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.66% of company’s outstanding stock.