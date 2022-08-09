Zymergen Inc. (ZY) Shares Are Down -57.40% YTD

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) has seen 1.4 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $284.69M, closed the last trade at $2.85 per share which meant it gained $0.13 on the day or 4.78% during that session. The ZY stock price is -415.09% off its 52-week high price of $14.68 and 61.4% above the 52-week low of $1.10. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.87 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.67 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Zymergen Inc. (ZY) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.74.

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) trade information

Sporting 4.78% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/08/22 when the ZY stock price touched $2.85 or saw a rise of 1.04%. Year-to-date, Zymergen Inc. shares have moved -57.40%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) have changed 67.65%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.41 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.06.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.60, which means that the shares’ value could drop -9.62% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.60 while the price target rests at a high of $2.60. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is 8.77% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 8.77% from current levels.

Zymergen Inc. (ZY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Zymergen Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -35.67% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 41.31%, compared to 11.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 43.10% and 28.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -15.80%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.21 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.11 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -82.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.30%.

ZY Dividends

Zymergen Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.62% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 68.91% with a share float percentage of 74.60%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Zymergen Inc. having a total of 121 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD with over 26.61 million shares worth more than $75.85 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD held 25.80% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 4.19 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $11.95 million and represent 4.07% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 5.79% shares in the company for having 5.97 million shares of worth $17.02 million while later fund manager owns 1.84 million shares of worth $5.26 million as of May 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.79% of company’s outstanding stock.