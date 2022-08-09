Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Gained 10.36% In One Month

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) has seen 0.72 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.26B, closed the recent trade at $36.97 per share which meant it lost -$1.81 on the day or -4.68% during that session. The Z stock price is -181.44% off its 52-week high price of $104.05 and 22.61% above the 52-week low of $28.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.77 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.51 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Zillow Group Inc. (Z) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 14 out of 24 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 2 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) trade information

Sporting -4.68% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/08/22 when the Z stock price touched $36.97 or saw a rise of 7.18%. Year-to-date, Zillow Group Inc. shares have moved -39.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) have changed 10.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 27.93 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.65.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $40.47, which means that the shares’ value could jump 8.65% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $28.00 while the price target rests at a high of $55.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -48.77% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 24.26% from the levels at last check today.

Zillow Group Inc. (Z) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -20.76% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -23.90%.

14 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $464.48 million for the current quarter. 14 have an estimated revenue figure of $447.19 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $2 billion and $3.88 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -76.80% for the current quarter and -88.50% for the next.

Z Dividends

Zillow Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 99.76% with a share float percentage of 109.74%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Zillow Group Inc. having a total of 624 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd with over 36.39 million shares worth more than $1.32 billion. As of Mar 30, 2022, Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd held 20.22% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 23.68 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $858.7 million and represent 13.15% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Apr 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.49% shares in the company for having 8.08 million shares of worth $293.2 million while later fund manager owns 4.79 million shares of worth $173.63 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.66% of company’s outstanding stock.