Will ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (ZKIN) Future Potential Be Hindered By Price Volatility?

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) has a beta value of 1.73 and has seen 13.51 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $36.20M, closed the recent trade at $1.61 per share which meant it gained $0.36 on the day or 28.80% during that session. The ZKIN stock price is -206.83% off its 52-week high price of $4.94 and 47.2% above the 52-week low of $0.85. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 30310.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 108.74K shares.

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) trade information

Sporting 28.80% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/08/22 when the ZKIN stock price touched $1.61 or saw a rise of 3.59%. Year-to-date, ZK International Group Co. Ltd. shares have moved -10.07%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.76%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) have changed 25.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.15 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.12.

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (ZKIN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -14.38% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -19.60% over the past 5 years.

ZKIN Dividends

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report on January 31 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 29.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.12% with a share float percentage of 1.58%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ZK International Group Co. Ltd. having a total of 18 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.16 million shares worth more than $0.21 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.55% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Group One Trading, L.P., with the holding of over 48251.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $64173.0 and represent 0.17% of shares outstanding.