Will Current Price Volatility Hamper Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD) Future Potential?

Revolution Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) has seen 1.27 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.86B, closed the last trade at $24.40 per share which meant it lost -$0.58 on the day or -2.32% during that session. The RVMD stock price is -40.0% off its 52-week high price of $34.16 and 42.3% above the 52-week low of $14.08. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.02 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 942.61K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Revolution Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) trade information

Sporting -2.32% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/08/22 when the RVMD stock price touched $24.40 or saw a rise of 4.58%. Year-to-date, Revolution Medicines Inc. shares have moved -3.06%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 23.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Revolution Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) have changed 4.23%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.84 million shares shorted with days to cover at 12.62.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $30.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 18.67% from current levels. The projected low price target is $19.00 while the price target rests at a high of $40.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -63.93% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 22.13% from current levels.

Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Revolution Medicines Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 14.39% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -39.30%, compared to 11.00% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 2.70%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $7.02 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.97 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $8.7 million and $1.1 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -19.30% for the current quarter and 442.20% for the next.

RVMD Dividends

Revolution Medicines Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on August 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Revolution Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.46% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.78% with a share float percentage of 91.11%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Revolution Medicines Inc. having a total of 221 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 6.06 million shares worth more than $147.81 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.16% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is TRV GP III, LLC, with the holding of over 5.52 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $134.79 million and represent 7.44% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.64% shares in the company for having 1.96 million shares of worth $47.82 million while later fund manager owns 1.93 million shares of worth $46.98 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.59% of company’s outstanding stock.