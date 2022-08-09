Will Biora Therapeutics Inc. (BIOR) Future Potential Be Hindered By Price Volatility?

Biora Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR) has seen 1.74 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $133.64M, closed the last trade at $0.81 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -3.23% during that session. The BIOR stock price is -665.43% off its 52-week high price of $6.20 and 30.86% above the 52-week low of $0.56. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.38 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.84 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Biora Therapeutics Inc. (BIOR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.12.

Biora Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR) trade information

Sporting -3.23% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/08/22 when the BIOR stock price touched $0.81 or saw a rise of 8.99%. Year-to-date, Biora Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -61.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 15.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Biora Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR) have changed 16.83%. Short interest in the company has seen 17.91 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.86.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 83.8% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $6.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -640.74% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -393.83% from current levels.

Biora Therapeutics Inc. (BIOR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Biora Therapeutics Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -47.31% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 68.79%, compared to 0.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 90.20% and 78.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -99.60%.

BIOR Dividends

Biora Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on August 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Biora Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.42% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 29.68% with a share float percentage of 33.14%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Biora Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 62 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Athyrium Capital Management, LP with over 29.86 million shares worth more than $24.07 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Athyrium Capital Management, LP held 16.21% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Neuberger Berman Group, LLC, with the holding of over 6.54 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.27 million and represent 3.55% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.83% shares in the company for having 3.37 million shares of worth $2.72 million while later fund manager owns 1.62 million shares of worth $1.31 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.88% of company’s outstanding stock.