Why Should You Consider Adding Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) To Your Portfolio?

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) has a beta value of 2.90 and has seen 4.78 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $766.78M, closed the last trade at $4.47 per share which meant it gained $0.19 on the day or 4.44% during that session. The WKHS stock price is -137.81% off its 52-week high price of $10.63 and 52.8% above the 52-week low of $2.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.86 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.74 million shares.

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) trade information

Sporting 4.44% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/08/22 when the WKHS stock price touched $4.47 or saw a rise of 5.5%. Year-to-date, Workhorse Group Inc. shares have moved 2.52%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 27.71%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) have changed 53.61%. Short interest in the company has seen 43.52 million shares shorted with days to cover at 10.27.

Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Workhorse Group Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 40.57% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 83.65%, compared to -1.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 65.70% and 84.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -2,927.50%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $10k for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.45 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -32.10% over the past 5 years.

WKHS Dividends

Workhorse Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 28 and March 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.89% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 32.74% with a share float percentage of 34.06%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Workhorse Group Inc. having a total of 292 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 10.13 million shares worth more than $45.3 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 6.20% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 6.98 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $31.22 million and represent 4.27% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.78% shares in the company for having 4.55 million shares of worth $20.34 million while later fund manager owns 3.87 million shares of worth $17.28 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.36% of company’s outstanding stock.