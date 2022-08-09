Why Should You Add Nuvei Corporation (NVEI) To Your Portfolio?

Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) has seen 0.5 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.65B, closed the recent trade at $33.28 per share which meant it lost -$8.78 on the day or -20.87% during that session. The NVEI stock price is -321.36% off its 52-week high price of $140.23 and 12.53% above the 52-week low of $29.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.38 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 366.71K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Nuvei Corporation (NVEI) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.45.

Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) trade information

Sporting -20.87% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/08/22 when the NVEI stock price touched $33.28 or saw a rise of 21.49%. Year-to-date, Nuvei Corporation shares have moved -35.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 21.60%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) have changed 23.71%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.62 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.3.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $72.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 54.25% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $40.00 while the price target rests at a high of $121.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -263.58% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -20.19% from the levels at last check today.

Nuvei Corporation (NVEI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Nuvei Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -27.60% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 26.04%, compared to 4.20% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 30.20%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $219.16 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $232.47 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 165.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 34.50%.

NVEI Dividends

Nuvei Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report on August 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.38% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 75.69% with a share float percentage of 84.46%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nuvei Corporation having a total of 293 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital International Investors with over 7.27 million shares worth more than $236.48 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Capital International Investors held 11.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wellington Management Group, LLP, with the holding of over 4.67 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $151.98 million and represent 7.16% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Europacific Growth Fund. As of May 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 5.02% shares in the company for having 3.27 million shares of worth $106.43 million while later fund manager owns 2.69 million shares of worth $87.35 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 4.12% of company’s outstanding stock.