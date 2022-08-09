Why Should You Add AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) To Your Portfolio?

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) has a beta value of 0.43 and has seen 1.0 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $35.34M, closed the last trade at $0.24 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 4.40% during that session. The ACRX stock price is -420.83% off its 52-week high price of $1.25 and 33.33% above the 52-week low of $0.16. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.21 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.19 million shares.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) trade information

Sporting 4.40% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/08/22 when the ACRX stock price touched $0.24 or saw a fall of 0.0%. Year-to-date, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved -57.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 20.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) have changed -21.38%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.21 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.09.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -44.76% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 17.24%, compared to 11.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 12.50% and 14.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 153.70%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $550k for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $770k for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 21.00% over the past 5 years.

ACRX Dividends

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 14 and March 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.44% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.76% with a share float percentage of 13.96%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 62 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Rock Springs Capital Management, LP with over 6.33 million shares worth more than $1.81 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Rock Springs Capital Management, LP held 4.30% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc., with the holding of over 3.81 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.09 million and represent 2.59% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.13% shares in the company for having 1.66 million shares of worth $0.47 million while later fund manager owns 1.57 million shares of worth $0.45 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.07% of company’s outstanding stock.