Why Invest In Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) Stock?

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) has a beta value of 2.83 and has seen 1.85 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $94.16M, closed the last trade at $9.36 per share which meant it gained $0.83 on the day or 9.73% during that session. The CPS stock price is -199.79% off its 52-week high price of $28.06 and 62.29% above the 52-week low of $3.53. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.29 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 575.85K shares.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) trade information

Sporting 9.73% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/08/22 when the CPS stock price touched $9.36 or saw a rise of 6.4%. Year-to-date, Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. shares have moved -58.23%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 122.86%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) have changed 84.98%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.14 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.48.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -51.35% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 8.70%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $576.05 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $636.95 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -35.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -19.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -8.50%.

CPS Dividends

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.57% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 100.14% with a share float percentage of 102.78%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. having a total of 141 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Thrivent Financial For Lutherans with over 3.22 million shares worth more than $28.23 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans held 18.87% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 1.68 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $14.71 million and represent 9.83% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities Fund and Thrivent Small Cap Stock Fund. As of Apr 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 8.45% shares in the company for having 1.44 million shares of worth $6.64 million while later fund manager owns 1.31 million shares of worth $6.06 million as of Apr 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 7.70% of company’s outstanding stock.