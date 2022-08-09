Why Do Investors Buy Stock In SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (SWTX)?

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) has seen 1.56 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.83B, closed the last trade at $39.66 per share which meant it gained $2.8 on the day or 7.60% during that session. The SWTX stock price is -122.01% off its 52-week high price of $88.05 and 65.71% above the 52-week low of $13.60. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.75 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.30 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (SWTX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.2.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) trade information

Sporting 7.60% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/08/22 when the SWTX stock price touched $39.66 or saw a rise of 0.3%. Year-to-date, SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -36.01%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 41.34%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) have changed 36.05%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.87 million shares shorted with days to cover at 10.89.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $80.40, which means that the shares’ value could jump 50.67% from current levels. The projected low price target is $51.00 while the price target rests at a high of $105.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -164.75% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -28.59% from current levels.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (SWTX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -23.88% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -40.39%, compared to 0.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -23.70% and -42.90% for the next quarter.

SWTX Dividends

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 02 and November 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.36% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 100.89% with a share float percentage of 111.31%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 227 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 6.05 million shares worth more than $239.79 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, FMR, LLC held 12.24% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Orbimed Advisors LLC., with the holding of over 6.03 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $239.08 million and represent 12.20% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 6.63% shares in the company for having 3.28 million shares of worth $129.92 million while later fund manager owns 2.58 million shares of worth $102.17 million as of May 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 5.21% of company’s outstanding stock.