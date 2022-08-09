Why Buy Stock In Bright Green Corporation (BGXX)?

Bright Green Corporation (NASDAQ:BGXX) has seen 1.05 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $209.88M, closed the last trade at $1.22 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 3.39% during that session. The BGXX stock price is -4654.1% off its 52-week high price of $58.00 and 11.48% above the 52-week low of $1.08. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.26 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.56 million shares.

Bright Green Corporation (NASDAQ:BGXX) trade information

Sporting 3.39% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/08/22 when the BGXX stock price touched $1.22 or saw a rise of 23.27%. Year-to-date, Bright Green Corporation shares have moved -95.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.58%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bright Green Corporation (NASDAQ:BGXX) have changed -47.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.18 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.35.

Bright Green Corporation (BGXX) estimates and forecasts

BGXX Dividends

Bright Green Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Bright Green Corporation (NASDAQ:BGXX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 72.61% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.82% with a share float percentage of 6.66%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bright Green Corporation having a total of 3 institutions that hold shares in the company.