Why Acquire Shares Of Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS)?

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) has a beta value of 0.58 and has seen 6.6 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.29M, closed the last trade at $1.90 per share which meant it gained $0.74 on the day or 63.79% during that session. The AIHS stock price is -380.0% off its 52-week high price of $9.12 and 55.79% above the 52-week low of $0.84. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.91 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 119.71K shares.

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) trade information

Sporting 63.79% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/08/22 when the AIHS stock price touched $1.90 or saw a rise of 3.55%. Year-to-date, Senmiao Technology Limited shares have moved -48.65%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 93.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) have changed 77.57%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.36 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.52.

Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -37.09% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -68.00% over the past 5 years.

AIHS Dividends

Senmiao Technology Limited is expected to release its next earnings report between August 16 and August 26 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 18.53% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.47% with a share float percentage of 0.57%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Senmiao Technology Limited having a total of 6 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Geode Capital Management, LLC with over 16727.0 shares worth more than $31781.0. As of Mar 30, 2022, Geode Capital Management, LLC held 0.26% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is CIBC Private Wealth Group, LLC, with the holding of over 13941.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $26487.0 and represent 0.22% of shares outstanding.