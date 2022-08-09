When Will United Maritime Corporation. (USEA) Be Worth Investing In?

United Maritime Corporation (NASDAQ:USEA) has seen 3.43 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $17.95M, closed the last trade at $2.04 per share which meant it gained $0.13 on the day or 6.81% during that session. The USEA stock price is -338.73% off its 52-week high price of $8.95 and 60.78% above the 52-week low of $0.80. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.74 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 11.28 million shares.

United Maritime Corporation (NASDAQ:USEA) trade information

Sporting 6.81% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/08/22 when the USEA stock price touched $2.04 or saw a rise of 13.92%. Year-to-date, United Maritime Corporation shares have moved -29.66%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.94%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of United Maritime Corporation (NASDAQ:USEA) have changed -72.80%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.5 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.02.

United Maritime Corporation (USEA) estimates and forecasts

USEA Dividends

United Maritime Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

United Maritime Corporation (NASDAQ:USEA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.78% with a share float percentage of 6.92%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with United Maritime Corporation having a total of 2 institutions that hold shares in the company.