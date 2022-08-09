When Will Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited. (CNTB) Be Worth Investing In?

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) has seen 6.92 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $89.68M, closed the last trade at $1.63 per share which meant it gained $0.31 on the day or 23.48% during that session. The CNTB stock price is -1695.71% off its 52-week high price of $29.27 and 65.64% above the 52-week low of $0.56. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.93 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 344.92K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (CNTB) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) trade information

Sporting 23.48% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/08/22 when the CNTB stock price touched $1.63 or saw a rise of 21.63%. Year-to-date, Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited shares have moved -68.35%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 93.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) have changed 87.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.45 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.92.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $47.07, which means that the shares’ value could jump 96.54% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9.88 while the price target rests at a high of $85.63. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -5153.37% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -506.13% from current levels.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (CNTB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -67.00% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 44.36%, compared to 0.90% for the industry.

CNTB Dividends

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited is expected to release its next earnings report on August 31 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.45% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 32.31% with a share float percentage of 37.77%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited having a total of 39 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are RA Capital Management, L.P. with over 6.99 million shares worth more than $21.11 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, RA Capital Management, L.P. held 12.69% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 2.28 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.9 million and represent 4.15% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II and Blackrock Funds-Health Sciences Opportunity Portfolio. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.04% shares in the company for having 1.13 million shares of worth $3.4 million while later fund manager owns 0.66 million shares of worth $2.6 million as of Feb 27, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.20% of company’s outstanding stock.