When Does Ramaco Resources Inc. (METC) Become A Good Investment?

Ramaco Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) has a beta value of 0.92 and has seen 0.54 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $490.45M, closed the recent trade at $9.35 per share which meant it lost -$1.85 on the day or -16.52% during that session. The METC stock price is -132.41% off its 52-week high price of $21.73 and 19.47% above the 52-week low of $7.53. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.57 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.00 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ramaco Resources Inc. (METC) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.81.

Ramaco Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) trade information

Sporting -16.52% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/08/22 when the METC stock price touched $9.35 or saw a rise of 20.49%. Year-to-date, Ramaco Resources Inc. shares have moved -17.65%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ramaco Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) have changed -5.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.09 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.18.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $22.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 57.5% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $14.00 while the price target rests at a high of $31.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -231.55% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -49.73% from the levels at last check today.

Ramaco Resources Inc. (METC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Ramaco Resources Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -22.60% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 471.11%, compared to 27.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 1,031.20% and 276.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 160.20%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $200.88 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $200.54 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 46.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 877.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 4.23%.

METC Dividends

Ramaco Resources Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 31 and November 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.45 at a share yield of 4.05%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Ramaco Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.23% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 38.10% with a share float percentage of 42.91%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ramaco Resources Inc. having a total of 151 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Yorktown Energy Partners IX, L.P. with over 7.61 million shares worth more than $69.76 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Yorktown Energy Partners IX, L.P. held 17.19% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Yorktown Energy Partners XI, L.P., with the holding of over 5.59 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $51.22 million and represent 12.62% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.08% shares in the company for having 0.48 million shares of worth $4.4 million while later fund manager owns 0.25 million shares of worth $2.29 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.56% of company’s outstanding stock.