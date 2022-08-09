When Does GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) Become A Good Investment?

GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) has a beta value of 3.18 and has seen 13.22 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $39.92M, closed the last trade at $2.87 per share which meant it lost -$0.35 on the day or -10.87% during that session. The GOVX stock price is -161.32% off its 52-week high price of $7.50 and 80.84% above the 52-week low of $0.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 92.47 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 27.38 million shares.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) trade information

Sporting -10.87% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/08/22 when the GOVX stock price touched $2.87 or saw a rise of 26.41%. Year-to-date, GeoVax Labs Inc. shares have moved -20.72%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -26.41%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) have changed 250.47%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.1 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.05.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 52.17% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.00 while the price target rests at a high of $6.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -109.06% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -109.06% from current levels.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 28.70% over the past 6 months.

GOVX Dividends

GeoVax Labs Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 21 and March 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.21% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 14.87% with a share float percentage of 15.21%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with GeoVax Labs Inc. having a total of 19 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Armistice Capital, LLC with over 0.44 million shares worth more than $0.5 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Armistice Capital, LLC held 3.47% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 0.26 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.3 million and represent 2.06% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.32% shares in the company for having 0.17 million shares of worth $0.19 million while later fund manager owns 91154.0 shares of worth $0.1 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.73% of company’s outstanding stock.