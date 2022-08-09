When Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) Will Be A Good Investment?

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has a beta value of 2.57 and has seen 2.96 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $36.23B, closed the recent trade at $60.39 per share which meant it gained $2.87 on the day or 4.99% during that session. The DVN stock price is -31.48% off its 52-week high price of $79.40 and 60.69% above the 52-week low of $23.74. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 12.44 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 12.66 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 12 out of 31 have rated it as a Hold, with 16 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $2.38.

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) trade information

Sporting 4.99% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/08/22 when the DVN stock price touched $60.39 or saw a rise of 1.26%. Year-to-date, Devon Energy Corporation shares have moved 30.58%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.58%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) have changed 5.58%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.45 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.97.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $77.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 21.91% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $57.90 while the price target rests at a high of $110.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -82.15% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 4.12% from the levels at last check today.

Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Devon Energy Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 8.80% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 155.52%, compared to 32.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 296.70% and 126.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 50.30%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.72 billion for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.86 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $2.35 billion and $3.47 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 100.50% for the current quarter and 40.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 32.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 161.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 27.78%.

DVN Dividends

Devon Energy Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between May 02 and May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 5.15 at a share yield of 8.95%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.79% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 84.78% with a share float percentage of 85.45%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Devon Energy Corporation having a total of 1,459 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 75.34 million shares worth more than $4.45 billion. As of Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.42% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 54.98 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.25 billion and represent 8.33% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.90% shares in the company for having 19.16 million shares of worth $1.13 billion while later fund manager owns 17.17 million shares of worth $946.21 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.60% of company’s outstanding stock.