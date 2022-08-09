When Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. (BTX) Will Be A Good Investment?

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTX) has a beta value of 4.56 and has seen 1.1 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $29.29M, closed the last trade at $0.52 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -2.12% during that session. The BTX stock price is -2521.15% off its 52-week high price of $13.63 and 13.46% above the 52-week low of $0.45. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.44 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 600.27K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. (BTX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.13.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTX) trade information

Sporting -2.12% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/08/22 when the BTX stock price touched $0.52 or saw a rise of 8.72%. Year-to-date, Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. shares have moved -87.60%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.55%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTX) have changed -27.47%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.23 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.06.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 82.67% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.00 while the price target rests at a high of $3.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -476.92% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -476.92% from current levels.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. (BTX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -78.45% over the past 6 months, compared to 0.90% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 1.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 6.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.00%.

BTX Dividends

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on April 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 26.39% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 32.65% with a share float percentage of 44.36%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. having a total of 92 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Armistice Capital, LLC with over 5.5 million shares worth more than $2.84 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Armistice Capital, LLC held 9.35% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 2.39 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.23 million and represent 4.06% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.26% shares in the company for having 0.74 million shares of worth $0.38 million while later fund manager owns 0.66 million shares of worth $0.34 million as of May 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.14% of company’s outstanding stock.