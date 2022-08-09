What Is So Great About Ranpak Holdings Corp. (PACK)?

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) has a beta value of 1.37 and has seen 1.42 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $464.02M, closed the last trade at $5.47 per share which meant it gained $0.29 on the day or 5.60% during that session. The PACK stock price is -685.56% off its 52-week high price of $42.97 and 13.71% above the 52-week low of $4.72. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.71 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 939.17K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ranpak Holdings Corp. (PACK) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.03.

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) trade information

Sporting 5.60% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/08/22 when the PACK stock price touched $5.47 or saw a rise of 4.7%. Year-to-date, Ranpak Holdings Corp. shares have moved -85.44%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.41%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) have changed -19.20%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.58 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.63.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 55.35% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.00 while the price target rests at a high of $19.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -247.35% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -9.69% from current levels.

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (PACK) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -78.01% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 0.10%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $97.35 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $113.96 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $97.1 million and $109.1 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 0.30% for the current quarter and 4.50% for the next.

PACK Dividends

Ranpak Holdings Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 02 and March 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.86% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 99.09% with a share float percentage of 106.39%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ranpak Holdings Corp. having a total of 212 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are JS Capital Management LLC with over 30.53 million shares worth more than $623.75 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, JS Capital Management LLC held 38.62% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Soros Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 4.63 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $94.6 million and represent 5.86% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of May 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.02% shares in the company for having 1.59 million shares of worth $19.86 million while later fund manager owns 1.38 million shares of worth $28.19 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.75% of company’s outstanding stock.