What Are The Chances Of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) Being A Good Investment?

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:NBY) has a beta value of 2.81 and has seen 6.04 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $17.88M, closed the last trade at $0.34 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 21.72% during that session. The NBY stock price is -126.47% off its 52-week high price of $0.77 and 50.0% above the 52-week low of $0.17. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.18 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 660.69K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.03.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:NBY) trade information

Sporting 21.72% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/08/22 when the NBY stock price touched $0.34 or saw a rise of 5.82%. Year-to-date, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved -9.21%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 32.52%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:NBY) have changed 12.84%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.24 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.62.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.10, which means that the shares’ value could jump 89.03% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.20 while the price target rests at a high of $4.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1076.47% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -547.06% from current levels.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 3.53% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 40.00%, compared to 11.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 25.00% and 60.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 102.40%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.51 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.75 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $2.13 million and $2.43 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 64.60% for the current quarter and 95.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 36.00% over the past 5 years.

NBY Dividends

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on August 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:NBY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 20.17% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.00% with a share float percentage of 3.76%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 23 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.59 million shares worth more than $0.2 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 1.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 0.2 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $68797.0 and represent 0.38% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.71% shares in the company for having 0.37 million shares of worth $0.13 million while later fund manager owns 0.22 million shares of worth $74550.0 as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.41% of company’s outstanding stock.