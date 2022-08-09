Weak Fundamental Momentum Sinks AeroClean Technologies Inc.

AeroClean Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AERC) has seen 3.82 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $71.69M, closed the last trade at $4.54 per share which meant it lost -$0.12 on the day or -2.47% during that session. The AERC stock price is -2484.8% off its 52-week high price of $117.35 and 61.23% above the 52-week low of $1.76. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.6 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.45 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that AeroClean Technologies Inc. (AERC) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.11.

AeroClean Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AERC) trade information

Sporting -2.47% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/08/22 when the AERC stock price touched $4.54 or saw a rise of 20.77%. Year-to-date, AeroClean Technologies Inc. shares have moved -56.64%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -18.20%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AeroClean Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AERC) have changed -71.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.98 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.13.

AeroClean Technologies Inc. (AERC) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -8.10% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 1,358.70%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.5 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $3 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

AERC Dividends

AeroClean Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on March 31 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

AeroClean Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AERC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 62.48% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.23% with a share float percentage of 3.27%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AeroClean Technologies Inc. having a total of 13 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are State Street Corporation with over 14290.0 shares worth more than $64876.0. As of Mar 30, 2022, State Street Corporation held 0.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 10296.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $46743.0 and represent 0.07% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF. As of May 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.05% shares in the company for having 7134.0 shares of worth $32388.0 while later fund manager owns 5880.0 shares of worth $26695.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.04% of company’s outstanding stock.