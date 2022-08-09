Weak Fundamental Momentum Drags Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) Lower

Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) has a beta value of 0.55 and has seen 0.6 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $569.46M, closed the recent trade at $6.84 per share which meant it lost -$0.93 on the day or -11.97% during that session. The TTCF stock price is -270.61% off its 52-week high price of $25.35 and 14.62% above the 52-week low of $5.84. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.58 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 524.08K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.14.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) trade information

Sporting -11.97% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/08/22 when the TTCF stock price touched $6.84 or saw a rise of 17.79%. Year-to-date, Tattooed Chef Inc. shares have moved -50.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 22.94%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) have changed 15.28%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.46 million shares shorted with days to cover at 36.04.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 45.28% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $12.00 while the price target rests at a high of $13.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -90.06% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -75.44% from the levels at last check today.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Tattooed Chef Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -34.87% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -7.69%, compared to 0.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 78.10% and -33.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 31.30%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $64.08 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $73.77 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $50.72 million and $63.95 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 26.40% for the current quarter and 15.40% for the next.

TTCF Dividends

Tattooed Chef Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 08 and March 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF)’s Major holders

Insiders own 44.94% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 17.31% with a share float percentage of 31.44%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tattooed Chef Inc. having a total of 142 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 2.97 million shares worth more than $37.4 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 3.61% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 2.53 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $31.86 million and represent 3.07% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.31% shares in the company for having 1.08 million shares of worth $13.57 million while later fund manager owns 1.08 million shares of worth $6.78 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.31% of company’s outstanding stock.