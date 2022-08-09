Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) Forecast To Rise 84.43% To Reach Consensus Target Price

Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) has a beta value of 0.99 and has seen 3.45 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $46.46M, closed the last trade at $1.09 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 5.83% during that session. The VCNX stock price is -138.53% off its 52-week high price of $2.60 and 17.43% above the 52-week low of $0.90. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.43 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 99.50K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Vaccinex Inc. (VCNX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) trade information

Sporting 5.83% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/08/22 when the VCNX stock price touched $1.09 or saw a rise of 27.33%. Year-to-date, Vaccinex Inc. shares have moved 4.81%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.86%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) have changed -7.63%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.28 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.93.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 84.43% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7.00 while the price target rests at a high of $7.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -542.2% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -542.2% from current levels.

Vaccinex Inc. (VCNX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -33.94% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 44.00%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $50k for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 19.40% over the past 5 years.

VCNX Dividends

Vaccinex Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 15 and August 19 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.06% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 44.33% with a share float percentage of 50.41%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vaccinex Inc. having a total of 31 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are AIGH Capital Management LLC with over 2.08 million shares worth more than $2.27 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, AIGH Capital Management LLC held 4.88% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 0.73 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.79 million and represent 1.70% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.25% shares in the company for having 0.53 million shares of worth $0.58 million while later fund manager owns 0.18 million shares of worth $0.2 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.43% of company’s outstanding stock.