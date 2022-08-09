TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) Outlook And Short Term Estimates

TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) has a beta value of 1.64 and has seen 1.43 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $796.19M, closed the last trade at $21.38 per share which meant it gained $2.59 on the day or 13.78% during that session. The TPIC stock price is -108.65% off its 52-week high price of $44.61 and 56.83% above the 52-week low of $9.23. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.0 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 582.18K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight.

TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) trade information

Sporting 13.78% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/08/22 when the TPIC stock price touched $21.38 or saw a rise of 1.66%. Year-to-date, TPI Composites Inc. shares have moved 42.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 36.88%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) have changed 59.91%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.55 million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.31.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $18.71, which means that the shares’ value could drop -14.27% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $27.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -26.29% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 53.23% from current levels.

TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that TPI Composites Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 92.61% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 53.42%, compared to 10.90% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 1.00%.

14 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $474.02 million for the current quarter. 14 have an estimated revenue figure of $460.63 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $479.6 million and $389.46 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -1.20% for the current quarter and 18.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -41.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -726.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.00%.

TPIC Dividends

TPI Composites Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 07 and November 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.73% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.91% with a share float percentage of 99.63%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TPI Composites Inc. having a total of 299 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 4.01 million shares worth more than $85.75 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 10.76% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 1.78 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $38.07 million and represent 4.78% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and iShares Global Clean Energy ETF. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.61% shares in the company for having 0.97 million shares of worth $20.79 million while later fund manager owns 0.93 million shares of worth $19.89 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.50% of company’s outstanding stock.