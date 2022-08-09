Tenon Medical Inc. (TNON) Looks Set To Grow At A Great Clip In 2022

Tenon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON) has seen 1.08 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $30.91M, closed the last trade at $2.75 per share which meant it gained $0.26 on the day or 10.44% during that session. The TNON stock price is -2077.82% off its 52-week high price of $59.89 and 31.64% above the 52-week low of $1.88. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.89 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 468.95K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Tenon Medical Inc. (TNON) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Tenon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON) trade information

Sporting 10.44% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/08/22 when the TNON stock price touched $2.75 or saw a rise of 11.29%. Year-to-date, Tenon Medical Inc. shares have moved -87.78%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 36.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tenon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON) have changed 17.02%. Short interest in the company has seen 84180.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.19.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 54.17% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.00 while the price target rests at a high of $6.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -118.18% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -118.18% from current levels.

Tenon Medical Inc. (TNON) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $140k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $280k for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

TNON Dividends

Tenon Medical Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Tenon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON)’s Major holders

Insiders own 33.12% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.00% with a share float percentage of 1.49%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tenon Medical Inc. having a total of 9 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are New York State Common Retirement Fund with over 42100.0 shares worth more than $0.12 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, New York State Common Retirement Fund held 0.37% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and iShares Micro Cap ETF. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.31% shares in the company for having 34849.0 shares of worth $95834.0 while later fund manager owns 5701.0 shares of worth $15677.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.05% of company’s outstanding stock.