SomaLogic Inc. (SLGC) Shares Are Down -59.88% So Far This Year

SomaLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC) has seen 1.11 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $822.19M, closed the recent trade at $4.20 per share which meant it lost -$0.41 on the day or -8.89% during that session. The SLGC stock price is -250.48% off its 52-week high price of $14.72 and 0.0% above the 52-week low of $4.20. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.98 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.77 million shares.

SomaLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC) trade information

Sporting -8.89% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/08/22 when the SLGC stock price touched $4.20 or saw a rise of 18.45%. Year-to-date, SomaLogic Inc. shares have moved -60.40%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.95%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SomaLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC) have changed -11.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.13 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.18.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 63.48% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $11.00 while the price target rests at a high of $12.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -185.71% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -161.9% from the levels at last check today.

SomaLogic Inc. (SLGC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that SomaLogic Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -47.19% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -28.57%, compared to 11.60% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 31.00%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $24.82 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $27.47 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

SLGC Dividends

SomaLogic Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

SomaLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.71% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 60.34% with a share float percentage of 69.93%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SomaLogic Inc. having a total of 150 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Casdin Capital, LLC with over 12.39 million shares worth more than $99.36 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Casdin Capital, LLC held 6.80% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Madryn Asset Management, Lp, with the holding of over 7.47 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $59.9 million and represent 4.10% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.72% shares in the company for having 8.6 million shares of worth $38.86 million while later fund manager owns 4.72 million shares of worth $37.84 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.59% of company’s outstanding stock.